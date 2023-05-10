Q1 2023 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the Q1 2023 results of ACEA Group conference call. (Operator Instructions) And now I would like to hand you over to Mrs. Ira Angrisani, Head of Investor Relations. Ira, please go ahead.



Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, and thank you very much for attending the -- at Group results presentation of Q1 '23. The call will be held by Mr. Palermo, the CEO of the company; and then a Q&A session will follow. Please, Dr. Palermo, floor to you.



Fabrizio Palermo - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you very much for attending this conference call. We are going to report on the results at the 1st of March 23. Q1 '23 confirms the positive trend that was reported already in the last month of 2022. -- in a market environment that remains challenging. The group has increased its EBITDA by 6% and net profit that is in line and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 3.3%, so 3.3x --