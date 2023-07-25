Q2 2023 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 12:45PM GMT

Welcome to the Presentation on the Strategic Guidelines and the H1 2023 Results of the ACEA Group.



Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. And thank you very much for attending the conference call on the strategic guidelines and the H1 2023 results of the ACEA Group. Mr. Palermo, CEO of ACEA, will be illustrating the strategic guidelines and Sabrina Di Bartolomeo will be illustrating the H1 '23 results. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.



Fabrizio Palermo - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning, everyone. First of all, I would like to illustrate the journey that we have embarked on and that will lead us to disclose the new strategic plan next fall. And today, we are going to illustrate the strategic guidelines that are driving the drafting of the new strategic plan. ACEA Group is an