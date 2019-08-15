Q2 2019 Net Gaming Europe AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Net Gaming Europe Q2 report 2019. Today I'm pleased to present CEO, Marcus Teilman; and CFO, Gustav Vadenbring (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Marcus Teilman - Net Gaming Europe AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of the second quarter for Net Gaming and first half of 2019. My name is Marcus Teilman, and I'm the CEO of the company.



Looking at the agenda, I would first start off with some highlights for the second quarter, then I will talk a little bit about Net Gaming in brief. After that, I will hand over to our CFO, Gustav Vadenbring. And then I will round off this presentation with a summary and outlook. And then, of course, we will have a Q&A session in the end.



So let's move on to the highlights and Slide 4 in the presentation. As we have earlier communicated and also expected, there's been a challenging quarter where we have been affected by