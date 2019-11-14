Q3 2019 Net Gaming Europe AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Net Gaming Europe Q3 reports 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Marcus Teilman, CEO; and Gustav Vadenbring, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Marcus Teilman - Net Gaming Europe AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. My name is Marcus Teilman, and I'm the Group CEO of Net Gaming. And with me today to present this report for the third quarter of 2019, I have our Group CFO, Gustav Vadenbring.



Looking at the agenda, I will start off with Net Gaming in brief and highlights. Then I will hand over to Gustav and he will go through the financials for the third quarter. I will then go through the summary and outlook. And then I'll hand over to the operator for a Q&A session.



So let's start with Net Gaming in brief. I'm looking at Slide #4, Net Gaming, we are a lead generation company. So we are in that lead generation industry, just like booking.com, hotels.com, Expedia, Inc. and TripAdvisor in the travel