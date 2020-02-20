Q4 2019 Net Gaming Europe AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Net Gaming Europe Q4 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Marcus Teilman; and CFO, Gustav Vadenbring. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Marcus Teilman;President - CEO & Director,



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. My name is Marcus Teilman, and I'm the CEO of Net Gaming. With me today, I have our CFO, Gustav Vadenbring.



Looking at the agenda for today's presentation of the fourth quarter and for the full year, I will start off with giving new listeners and also the listeners that have been following us for some quarters now, a brief introduction to what Net Gaming is. Then, I will go through some highlights that we had in the fourth quarter. I will then hand over to Gustav, who will go through the financials for the fourth quarter 2019. Then I will make a summary of the full year and Q4, and then also give you an outlook. And we will round off this call and presentation with a Q&A session.



Let's start with Net Gaming in brief, and we'll move on to