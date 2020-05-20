Q1 2020 Net Gaming Europe AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Net Gaming Europe AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to our Q1 presentation for 2020. This is my first presentation for this company, so please bear with me, as I'm new to this as well. But let's move on to Slide 2, please. So looking at today's agenda, I'll go through a little bit of my early findings and thoughts and then we'll go through the highlights of the quarter. Then Gustav will go through the financials of the Q1, and then we'll talk a little bit about the summary and an outlook. After that, we will open up for questions and answers.



But I thought it might be in place, since I'm new at this company, to introduce myself a little bit. My name is Robert Andersson. So I am the CEO of Net Gaming. I have, prior to this, been the CEO of Enlabs, which is an