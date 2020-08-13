Q2 2020 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Acroud Quarter 2 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present the CFO, Gustav Vadenbring. (Operator Instructions) Speaker, please begin.



Gustav Vadenbring - Acroud AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary



Thank you, Melanie. We switch to the agenda on Slide #2. I'm proud to present the first Acroud interim report today. Unfortunately, our CEO, Robert Andersson, cannot participate at today's presentation as he's stuck in [Bergen], Malta with COVID-19. He asked me to let you all know that he's close to recovery and expect to be full back in action as usual within short. Consequently, it will be me Gustav Vadenbring, CFO, who will guide you through a few areas today.



We start with some overall reflections about Acroud and the second quarter. Secondly, what is Acroud, some highlights from the quarter, financials for Q2, summary and outlook, and we will round off with some possibility to ask some questions.



We move to Slide 4 for some overall reflections, which have