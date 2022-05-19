Q1 2022 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our presentation of our Q1 for 2022, where we've had strong growth. And today, we'll go through the presentation, and we're going to end with the Q&A.



My name is Robert Andersson. I'm the CEO. I've been with the company for about 2 years now. First of all, we're going to go through a summary, and then I'm going to describe a crowd a little bit and go over some key markets. Then Roderick, who is with me. He's going to go through the financial details, and we're going to round off with closing comments and open up for questions via the teleconference.



To start with, we had a really good quarter in terms of revenue, first time over EUR 7 million. Our EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.25 million. The profit after tax was almost EUR 1.2 million, and new depositing clients was 33,500 roughly. Cash flow, close to EUR 1.5 million during the quarter. So if we look at some recent activities, we had the first quarter, I would say, with the full effect of our