May 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our presentation of our Q1 for 2022, where we've had strong growth. And today, we'll go through the presentation, and we're going to end with the Q&A.
My name is Robert Andersson. I'm the CEO. I've been with the company for about 2 years now. First of all, we're going to go through a summary, and then I'm going to describe a crowd a little bit and go over some key markets. Then Roderick, who is with me. He's going to go through the financial details, and we're going to round off with closing comments and open up for questions via the teleconference.
To start with, we had a really good quarter in terms of revenue, first time over EUR 7 million. Our EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.25 million. The profit after tax was almost EUR 1.2 million, and new depositing clients was 33,500 roughly. Cash flow, close to EUR 1.5 million during the quarter. So if we look at some recent activities, we had the first quarter, I would say, with the full effect of our
Q1 2022 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript
May 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...