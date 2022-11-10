Q3 2022 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Robert Andersson; and CFO, Roderick Attard. Please begin your meeting.



Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome to today's presentation of our Q3 for 2022. So if we start off with introductions. My name is Robert Andersson. I'm the CEO of the company, has been sold now for close to 3 years. And with me today, I have Roderick Attard. He will be presenting the financials later on in this presentation. And if we then get going of today's presentation, we look at the key figures first. Revenue amounted to EUR 6.7 million as EBITDA amounted to pretty much EUR 1.5 million. Profit after tax was minus EUR 600,000. This is created by a big amount of one-offs. Rod will disclose those a bit later. New depositing customers amounted to 34,000 pretty much, and cash flow from operating expenses was EUR 1.1 million.



And we would also like to highlight, although this is after Q3, we