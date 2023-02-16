Q4 2022 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q4 2022 presentation of Acroud. So today, we will go over the Q4 highlights, some key figures as well as our financial targets and a little bit more about Acroud and then the financial details.



So looking at the Q4 highlights, we had 134% EBITDA growth, and we had 53% revenue growth and 160% growth in NDCs. Going forward and looking at the figures in a little bit more detail, we had revenue that amounted to over EUR 10 million. Our adjusted EBITDA was close to EUR 2.5 million. Profit after tax was a negative EUR 20 million. However, this is relatable to a write-off of assets from Highlight Media acquisition in 2016.



Adjusted profit after tax was EUR 20 million, as I said -- sorry,