Q1 2023 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Acroud's Q1 presentation. My name is Robert Andersson, and I am the CEO. We will go through some highlights, then we will go through key figures, summary and then Tricia will continue with the financial details. And after that, we will have a Q&A session.



So starting with the highlights: 20% adjusted EBITDA growth, 33% revenue growth and 176% NDC growth. This all compared to Q1 in 2022. So if we look at some key figures, revenue amounted to EUR 9.3 million. That's compared to EUR 7 million in the year before. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 2.14 million compared to EUR 1.78 million the year before.



Profit after tax has been slightly negative, while the really good news in the quarter is our new depositing customers, reaching almost 93,000 compared to 33,000 in the year before.



So if we look at other things in the quarter, Tricia started as CFO in March. Tricia has been part of the company for a very long time, and she has been second in hand