Q2 2023 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q2 presentation. My name is Robert Andersson, and with me, I have Tricia, our CFO. And if we look at today's agenda, I will be going through some Q2 highlights, Q2 key figures, and then we will summarize where our company is at the moment. Tricia will then follow with financial details and in the end, we will have a Q&A.



So if we look at the highlights. We had record revenues of EUR 10.3 million. That's a revenue growth of 43%. And we have record NDCs of 117,000. That's a massive increase of 234%. So I repeat, revenues at 10.3% (sic) [EUR 10.3 million], and we had the adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.6 million. This is a bit lower than where we necessarily had wanted to be. However, we did decide to really invest in paid media and that is why we have those record NDCs.



The profit after tax was minus EUR 21 million. This is predominantly due to the write-down of the old legacy business. Adjusted profit after tax was minus EUR 931,000. And as I've