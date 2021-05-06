Q1 2021 AlzChem Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas Niedermaier - AlzChem Group AG - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today and welcome for the Q1 analyst call. As always, we start with an executive summary here and then move on to the figures after some strategic topics. At the end of the presentation, we will be available for questions. And so let's skip the disclaimer here and go directly to page 4.



Yes. So Page 4, should be available now, here we start with our presentation. So this year has started extremely positive for us, despite some background noise, with record sales and a very strong EBITDA -- we started the year with a strong tailwind.



We are seeing a noticeable recovery in the market environment across board, especially in the automotive and the steel industry. We are equally successful in further developing our pharmaceutical portfolio products with BioSelect for RNA tests and our dicyandiamide for Metformin.



Creapure, hard hit last year by the sudden decline in training activities, is back on the growth path because customers shifted their purchases to the high quality Creapure