Q1 2022 AlzChem Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas Niedermaier - Alzchem Group AG - CEO



As usual, we open with an executive summary and then move on to the figures after some strategic topics. At the end of the presentation, we will be available for questions.



So let's keep the disclaimer and go directly to page 5. Let's start with the really positive conclusion in the first quarter of 2022. Alzchem has developed very successfully in this extremely challenging environment. Above all, sales are at an all-time high. And in terms of EBITDA, we are slightly above the previous year and within the forecast corridor.



The order books are full, and incoming orders are still significantly above the previous year. At the moment, we are facing the problem that our order backlog is increasing because many orders are being held up in ports or warehouses due to the ongoing disruptions in the logistic chain.



So what has also contributed to the stable earnings development are a number of optimization projects within the Alzchem Group, which are