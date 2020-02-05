Q3 2020 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Addtech presentation of the third quarter.



(Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Malin Enarson, CFO. I will now hand over to Niklas Stenberg. Please go ahead.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Addtech's third quarter. And as you already heard, it's with me and our CFO, Malin Enarson.



As you understand, this was a very different quarter for us. It started up very good with good momentum in the group in October. But then we were hit by this cyberattack on October 30. With that in mind, this is actually a report that we are proud of. As you can see, we still managed to grow organically with 5%, which, I believe, is a good proof of the resilience that our decentralized structure brings. When I present Addtech to investors, I usually say that culture always beat strategy. And this outcome in this report is the result of a great culture.



A few