Q4 2020 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Addtech presentation of the year-end report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Malin Enarson, CFO.
I will now hand you over to Niklas Stenberg. Please go ahead.
Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-President&CEO
Hello, and welcome, everyone to this presentation of Addtech's year-end report. Today, myself and CFO, Malin Enarson...
Malin Enarson - Addtech AB(publ.)-CFO
Hello, good afternoon.
Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-President&CEO
We will guide you through this year that passed and also talk a little bit about the near future. First, a quick summary of the full year. I wrote in the report that I was really pleased with this year's result. And when you look at this, not least, the record high EBITA margin, I think you can understand why
