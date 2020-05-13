Q4 2020 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Hello, and welcome, everyone to this presentation of Addtech's year-end report. Today, myself and CFO, Malin Enarson...



Malin Enarson - Addtech AB(publ.)-CFO



Hello, good afternoon.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-President&CEO



We will guide you through this year that passed and also talk a little bit about the near future. First, a quick summary of the full year. I wrote in the report that I was really pleased with this year's result. And when you look at this, not least, the record high EBITA margin, I think you can understand why