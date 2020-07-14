Q1 2021 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Yes. Hello, everyone, and welcome. Sorry for short delay. It was some technical issues in the webcast. Anyway, let's start up.



Let's see, I hope the pictures are moving also for you. First, some highlights from the quarter. I must say that when we entered the quarter, we were very cautious about how it would be, both due to corona and also, we had very strong comparisons from last year. So I'm very pleased that we managed to end the quarter a little bit brighter than we feared.



Net sales fell less than expected, about 4%. And also, we were able to defend the strong EBITA margin. And that is, of course, a good proof on our ability to quickly adapt to