Q3 2021 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Addtech's presentation. Today, I'm pleased to present Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Malin Enarson, CFO. I will now hand over to Niklas Stenberg.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to this presentation of our third quarter results with me and our CFO, Malin, that will guide you through this.



First, some highlights from the quarter. All in all, stable report with a sales growth of 1%, even though we had a larger drop of scrubber sales. I will talk more about that. And still some other negative COVID effects. And this shows that our companies have again proven their ability to adjust to new conditions and have been able to do business activities even without physical meetings.



A good result growth. But here of course we have to take last year's cyber attack into account with SEK 90 million in negative effects on the result last year. But if we adjust for that, we see a