Q4 2021 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Addtech webcast Q4 report. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Malin Enarson, CFO. Please go ahead.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and most welcome to this presentation of our year-end report that we released this morning. So I'm Niklas Stenberg, and with me, I have CFO, Malin. As usual, we will give our comments to the report and then open up for questions. And then I would like to start up with this picture and just say a few words about our newly updated vision.



In September, Addtech will turn 20 years as a separate listed company after this spun off from Bergman & Beving. And now proven and successful business model has generated an average of 18% annual earnings growth. And during these 20 years, a lot of things have developed, but a lot is also the same.



So we have increased our value add and expanded into new niche markets, market