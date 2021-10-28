Q2 2022 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Christopher Casselblads -



Good morning, everyone, and most welcome to our second quarter results presentation. My name is Christopher Casselblads. And with me here in the room, I have Niklas Stenberg, our CEO; and Malin Enarson, our CFO. The setup is, as usual, we will spend approx 25 minutes to go through the details in the report and then open up for questions.



With that said, I leave the word to you, Niklas, please.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Christopher, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to this presentation. To start up with a little summary, it was, of course, a great pleasure to conclude another strong quarter for Addtech. Very good underlying demand in all key segments and high activity is the most important part of it. It's very satisfying to see again how well our entrepreneurs continue to handle operational challenges.



Now, of course, component shortage, price increase and the transport costs, et cetera. Strong market in combination with good