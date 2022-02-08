Q3 2022 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this quarterly report presentation. With me, Niklas Stenberg; and Malin Enarson, CFO. Due to technical issues from our supplier, we were not able to do a live presentation. So instead, we do a recorded presentation. I'm sorry about that.



It's a great pleasure to conclude another strong quarter for Addtech. Our solid positions in strategically selected growth areas continues to deliver good organic growth in all business areas. The customer demand remains strong in all key segments. So the increase is really across the board. Net sales up 24%, of which 13% is organic. And Q3 last year was still a bit hampered by COVID but we had tougher comps this third quarter than previous in the year.



Our entrepreneurs out in the companies continue to cope with the strained supply chains in a very satisfying way. I really want to stress out that I'm impressed and thankful for all their great efforts. It's a tough situation to deal with. But thanks to