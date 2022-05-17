Q4 2022 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Addtech AB Year-End Report April 2021 to March 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Malin Enarson, CFO. Please go ahead.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of our year-end report. We will have a presentation and then, of course, open up for Q&A.



I would like to shortly comment on the fourth quarter. To begin with, we ended the financial year in a very strong way. The positive development we have seen in earlier quarters with very strong underlying demand across the board really and high activity in all business areas continued.



I must really stress out that I'm very impressed and proud in the way how our organization and entrepreneurs have handled the operational challenges. It's, of course, value chain disruptions and price inflation that I'm