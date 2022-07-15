Q1 2023 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this webcast and presentation of our quarterly report for the first quarter. And with that said, I'd like to start with a brief overview.



We have started this financial year in a very strong way. The positive developments we've seen in earlier quarters, with very strong underlying demand across the board and high activity in all business areas continued also in this quarter. Net sales up 33% of which 17% organic. I'm very proud in the way our entrepreneurs continue to handle the operational challenges, primarily continuing value chain disruptions and price inflation. So the outcome on sales growth and how they have defended the operating margins on record high levels, 13% in this quarter, is very impressive.



The acquisition pace during the quarter have been high. 5 successful companies acquired during the period and one more after closing, with a total annual sale of a bit more than SEK 500 million. Taking into consideration our long