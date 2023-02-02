Q3 2023 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome, everyone. We will summarize the quarter and then open up for Q&A as always. All in all, we can conclude another very strong quarter. The high customer activity and the favorable business climate for our companies continued in the third quarter. Very solid contributions from all business areas and net sales grew with 30%, of which 14% organic, despite tough comps. Of course, very satisfying to see that we managed to improve our margins, despite continued high inflationary pressure. And this is primarily thanks to all hard work out in the companies and a good proof of the strength in our business model and culture.



