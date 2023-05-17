Q4 2023 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Niklas Stenberg, CEO of Addtech.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. All in all, another very strong quarter, concluding a highly successful year for Addtech. High customer activity and favorable business climate for our companies continued broad-based in the fourth quarter, and we summarize a very strong 21% organic sales growth. Also, our EBITA growth, very strong, an increase of 47%, and then historically high margin of 14.4%. So strong markets. But as I always point out, it's the people and our strong culture with a focus on entrepreneurship, that's the main reason behind these strong figures.



So as I said, very strong sales growth, 34% on an aggregated level, and this is supported with solid double-digit numbers in