Q1 2024 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, everyone, to Addtech's First Quarter Report 2023 Presentation.



(Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Malin Enarson, CFO of Addtech. Please go ahead.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to this first quarter webcast First, some highlights. All in all, a solid start to the year with continued growth and high profitability across the line. The high customer activity and favorable business climate for our companies continued in the quarter, and we can summarize the total sales growth of 16%, of which 7% was organic. This should also be seen in the light on very challenging comparisons from last year. The result grew by satisfying 22%, and we improved our margins year-on-year.



I also want to highlight the solid cash flow during the quarter and that we continue to keep up the high acquisition