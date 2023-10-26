Q2 2024 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this webcast. We will summarize the quarter and also the first 6 months of this year and then go over to Q&A. And if we start with just some brief highlights. The customer activity remains high. There are variations between the segments. But overall, the market situation is stable, and we see no signs of a general slowdown as we write in the report.



Net sales is up 10%, of which 1% organic. I will come back to that. The result grew with a very satisfying 25%, and we continue to grow the margins. 14.9% compared to 30.2% same period last year. And adjusting for unrealized FX gain, the margin was 14.3%, still on a record high