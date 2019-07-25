Q2 2019 ADVA Optical Networking SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of ADVA Optical Networking for the Second Quarter 2019 IFRS Financial Results. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand over to Mr. Stephan Rettenberger, ADVA Optical Networking's Senior Vice President, Marketing and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephan Rettenberger - ADVA Optical Networking SE - SVP of Marketing & IR



Yes, thank you for the introduction, and welcome from my side. This earnings call builds on a presentation, which is available for download in PDF format from our homepage under www.advaoptical.com, in the About Us/Investors section. Should you not have the presentation in front of you, you may want to access it on the Conference Calls page in the financial results section of the Investors section of the website.



Before we will lead you through the presentation, as always, please be informed that this presentation contains forward-looking statements with words such