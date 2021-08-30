Aug 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ADTRAN and ADVA's conference call to discuss their business combination. During the course of the conference call, representatives of the companies expect to make forward-looking statements, which reflect their best judgment based on factors currently known. These forward-looking statements included, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed business combination, integration plans, expected synergies and anticipated future growth, financial and operating performance and results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the results predicted or expected, and no assurance can be given that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate and correct or their projected or anticipated future results will be achieved.
Risk factors regarding these forward-looking statements are set forth in both companies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec
ADVA Optical Networking SE and ADTRAN Inc to Announce Combination M&A Call Transcript
Aug 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...