Q4 2022 ADVA Optical Networking SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Steven Williams - ADVA Optical Networking SE - Director of Treasury & IR



Thank you, Francie, and welcome to ADVA's full year 2022 preliminary financial results conference call. In addition to this call and the press release, we have posted a presentation, which is available for download from our homepage adva.com on the conference call page in the Financial Results section of the about-us/investors section.



Before turning the call over to Christoph, please be reminded that this presentation contains forward-looking statements with words such as beliefs, anticipates and expects to describe expected revenues and earnings, anticipated demand for networking solutions, internal estimates and liquidity. Please also be reminded that we provide consolidated pro forma financial results in this presentation solely as supplemental financial information to help the financial community make meaningful comparisons of our operating results from one financial period to another.



This pro forma information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for historical