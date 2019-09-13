Half Year 2019 Aevis Victoria SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board



Thank you. Hello, everybody, and welcome to this press and analyst conference for the half year result of AEVIS VICTORIA.



As you know, this year -- this half year has been marked with the deconsolidation of our real estate company specialized in health care, Infracore. So we have a net profit of CHF 202.1 million. It's an important step toward a pure investment company strategy. We have been able to sell further participation in Infracore at a very good valuation, CHF 510 million net asset value, which value the Infracore at more than CHF 1 billion.



We have been able also, on the operating level, to improve EBITDAR margin on the hospital. EBITDAR margin on the hotel business in the first half year is not really representative because our activity is historically low in the first half year. 3.5%, anyway, of revenue growth in the 3 running hotels. As you know, Eden au Lac is still closed.



On the P&L, we have a turnover of CHF 545 million; among this, CHF 200.4 million other revenue, which is the disposal of the 61%