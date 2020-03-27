Full Year 2019 Aevis Victoria SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board
Hello, everybody. Antoine Hubert, I'm a Delegate of the Board of AEVIS VICTORIA. Welcome to this conference about '19 -- 2019 annual result. I will begin with some intels on the COVID-19 crisis. We -- I think that's the most important topic right now.
I'd like to have the slide, please. Sorry. It seems we have a technical problem with the slide, I will be back in 1 minute.
Operator
Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board
Okay. Here we are. So the assessment of the current situation in Switzerland, as you see, these are the number of COVID case and new cases in Switzerland. That was the situation on the 25th March. We can see that the growth is slowly reducing. That means we still have more case every day, but the increase of case is decreasing. There is more than 10,000 cases. There've been more than 91,000 tests. Only 14% of the people tested are positive, which are basically the same number that we can see in the U
