Half Year 2020 Aevis Victoria SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 18, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Avis Victoria SA. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand you over to Antoine Hubert, who will lead you for this conference. Please go ahead.



Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board



Hello, everybody, and welcome to our analyst and press conference regarding half year result presentation of Aevis Victoria.



We'll start with some financial highlights. So total revenue for the first half year was CHF 346.6 million. This is a decrease of 1.5% compared to last year operational revenue. In the first half, last year, the sale of our Infracore stake had revenue also. So we have to carve it out to compare.



EBITDAR for the first half year is CHF 38.3 million, which is 12.7% margin, and we end up semester with 31.2% equity ratio and 49.4% leverage ratio. So it's a total equity of CHF 411 million, and net debt of CHF 600 million. The operating results remained solid despite the crises. Operating margin and