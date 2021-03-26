Full Year 2020 Aevis Victoria SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Aevis Victoria SA. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Antoine Hubert who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board



Hello, and welcome, everybody, to the conference for the annual results of Aevis Victoria. We just published our annual report this morning, and I'm pleased to give you some highlights and some focus on our activities. Aevis Victoria was pretty well prepared for the ongoing COVID crisis because we already had a high level of digitalization and decentralization. We, since 5 years, we are using home office, flexible office. Nobody has a fixed office at Aevis. So it was really easy to switch on the remote organization when this crisis happened. We have a mindset focused on the adaptability, agility, reactivity. And we had also a good capital base and sufficient liquidity reserve.



Nevertheless, we took all possible measures to weather