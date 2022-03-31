Full Year 2021 Aevis Victoria SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board



Yes. Hello, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of annual results. I will start with a quick presentation of -- quick remember of AEVIS' value. We are investing for a better life. We invest in service to people. We try to create value, grow and manage company for the long term, and we try to bond partnership with entrepreneur and founder in the company that we are investing in.



Our focus sector, healthcare and hospitality and lifestyle and infrastructure. So as you know, we have Swiss Medical Network, Nescens and Swiss Ambulance Rescue in our healthcare investment. We just divest Medgate in March.



In hospitality and lifestyle, we have Victoria-Jungfrau Group, with 9 hotels in Switzerland and in London. The Victoria-Jungfrau in Interlaken, Bellevue Palace, Crans Ambassador, La RÃ©serve Eden au Lac in Zurich, Hotel Monte Rosa, Hotel Mont Cervin and Schweizerhof in Zermatt, the AlpenGold in Davos and L'Oscar in London. We also have an investment for 27% in Batmaid Group, which is a platform for home service delivery.



