Full Year 2022 Aevis Victoria SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board



Hello, everybody. Thank you for attending to this analyst and press conference regarding the 2022 result of AEVIS Victoria. We will talk about AEVIS Victoria, our investment activity, the group result, then a focus on health care, hospitality and lifestyle, the subsegment infrastructure and finally, an outlook for 2023. As you know, AEVIS Victoria is a company investing in -- mainly in healthcare and hospitality and lifestyle. So service to people, and has a subsegment with infrastructure related to these 2 main segments.



Our investment activity in 2022 -- so we take -- we increased our stake in Batgroup, the leading on-demand home-cleaning platform in Switzerland. We increased from 7.4% to 23.3% in '22. And to 27.3% in January '23. This investment of 27.3% is the level that