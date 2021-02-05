Q4 2020 AF Poyry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - ÃF PÃ¶yry AB(publ)-President&CEO



So dear all, a warm welcome to this quarter 4 report from AFRY, including also the full year 2020. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of AFRY. I will do the first part of this presentation, but I also have our CFO, Juuso Pajunen, supporting me, and he will present a few slides, and Juuso is actually sitting in Helsinki.



So warm welcome to all of you. And we will also have opportunity to ask questions in end of this presentation.



So let's start and jump into the presentation then. And as you probably have seen then, we presented a report early this morning, and we are also proud that we have been able to strengthen the profitability, and we can also see a continued recovery compared to the third quarter across basically all segments.



So the highlight of the report, of course, is that we have improved profitability. And of course, all the work we have done during 2020 have now yield effect basically across the whole business then.



The balance sheet,