Q1 2021 AF Poyry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - ÃF PÃ¶yry AB(publ)-President&CEO



So to all a warm welcome to this webcast, where we will present the first quarter report for AFRY. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of AFRY. And together with me, I also have of course Juuso Pajunen our CFO, sitting in Helsinki, and Juuso will support me with a few financial slides, as always.



So again, a warm welcome to this. We will run through the presentation rather quickly, and then we will have time for any questions when we have presented a few slides to all of you.



So I will start up then with the first slide, which is basically a summarizing slide where we [actually] -- if you look on the first quarter, we believe it's a stable result. We have delivered a margin of 8.6% EBITDA margin, compared to 9%, but you have all, I guess, noted that we had made a change in how we account for the salary costs. Adjusting for that, we would be on 9.2%. Juuso will take you through the details related to that.



Sales came in basically on SEK 5 billion, compared to