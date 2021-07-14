Jul 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Cathrine Sandegren
Afry AB - Executive VP and Head of Communications & Brand
* Jonas Gustavsson
Afry AB - President & CEO
* Juuso Pajunen
Afry AB - CFO
=====================
Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO
So dear all, a warm welcome to this quarter 2 presentation from AFRY. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of AFRY. And I'm here now in sunny and warm Stockholm, and I will do this part of this presentation. I, of course, also have Juuso Pajunen, our CFO, with me, and he is in sunny and warm Helsinki. So he will take part of the presentation. So again, a warm welcome.
Let's jump into the presentation, starting with the first summary slide. As you see, the headline, strong organic growth, which was, I would say, one of the highlight of the report. We ended up at SEK 5.2 billion -- close to SEK 5.2 billion, equal to 7% organic growth. And that was for us a step forward. obviously,
Q2 2021 Afry AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...