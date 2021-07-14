Q2 2021 Afry AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Cathrine Sandegren

Afry AB - Executive VP and Head of Communications & Brand

* Jonas Gustavsson

Afry AB - President & CEO

* Juuso Pajunen

Afry AB - CFO



Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO



So dear all, a warm welcome to this quarter 2 presentation from AFRY. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of AFRY. And I'm here now in sunny and warm Stockholm, and I will do this part of this presentation. I, of course, also have Juuso Pajunen, our CFO, with me, and he is in sunny and warm Helsinki. So he will take part of the presentation. So again, a warm welcome.



Let's jump into the presentation, starting with the first summary slide. As you see, the headline, strong organic growth, which was, I would say, one of the highlight of the report. We ended up at SEK 5.2 billion -- close to SEK 5.2 billion, equal to 7% organic growth. And that was for us a step forward. obviously,