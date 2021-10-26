Q3 2021 Afry AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO



So dear all, a warm welcome to this presentation on the third quarter for AFRY. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of AFRY. And I will do part of the presentation. As always, Juuso Pajunen, our CFO, will take care of the numbers and related to that. And we will also have time for questions just after the presentation.