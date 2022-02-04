Q4 2021 Afry AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ebba Vassallo

Afry AB - Head of IR

* Jonas Gustavsson

Afry AB - President & CEO

* Juuso Pajunen

Afry AB - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Dan Johansson

SEB, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Erik Elander

Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Johan SundÃ©n

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Johan Dahl

Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO



So dear all, welcome to this quarter 4 presentation and webcast from Afry. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of Afry, and I will start up the presentation. And it will also be followed by Juuso Pajunen, our Head of Finance, CFO, who will join us sitting today in Helsinki. So again, a warm