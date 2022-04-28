Q1 2022 Afry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

So then I would like to welcome all of you to this webcast presentation from Afry. We will present First Quarter Report. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO. I have Juuso Pajunen who is actually here in Stockholm.



Yes, hello. Nice to meet you all.



So we will give you -- take you through a few slides initially and then of course, having time for questions that you might have. So I will start then to frame a bit on the quarter. Before you have seen the numbers, but just to give you a summary from our side.



And I guess there will be question about the demand, but when we look on where we are positioned and mainly also driven from the industrial side, we see a solid demand and of course we see a lot of transformation on the industrial side. New segments evolving, then there are segments of course with all the investment that will be done. I think the industrial transformation is really