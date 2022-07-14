Q2 2022 Afry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO



So they are all -- a warm welcome to this presentation of the second quarter report for AFRY. My name is Jonas Gustavsson. I'm the CEO of AFRY, and I will also be joined by Juuso Pajunen, our CFO. And I'm in Stockholm here in Solna, our head office; and Juuso will join us from Finland from Helsinki. So we will go through a few slides covering the second quarter, and then we will leave enough room for any questions that you have -- you might have after the presentation.



So let's start with the summary slide. Second quarter summarized with strong growth. We see a general continued high demand in many of our segments, and all divisions reported positive organic growth. So we ended up at growth of 15.4% and that's equal to close to SEK 6 billion. And that's also -- and that was then 7.5% adjusted organic growth. So it was a strong quarter when you look on the top line. If you look on the EBITDA, that ended up at SEK 451 million, and the margin was 7.6%. But then if you adjust for the calendar effects, the underlying margin actually improved compared to