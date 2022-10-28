Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jonas Gustavsson
Afry AB - President & CEO
* Juuso Pajunen
Afry AB - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Dan Johansson
SEB, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
* Johan SundÃ©n
Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Johan Dahl
Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst
* Raymond Ke
Nordea Markets, Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO
So, warm welcome to this Quarter 3 presentation from AFRY. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, I am the CEO of AFRY, and I will also shortly be joined here from our CFO, Juuso Pajunen. So, let's start then with a summary of the third quarter.
And one of the big highlights for us is of course, the strong growth. So, we see a continued demand and all divisions
Q3 2022 Afry AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...