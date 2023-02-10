Q4 2022 Afry AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Bo Sandstrom

Afry AB - CFO

* Ebba Vassallo

Afry AB - Head of IR

* Jonas Gustavsson

Afry AB - President & CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Dan Johansson

SEB, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Fredrik Lithell

Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Johan SundÃ©n

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Johan Dahl

Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst

* Raymond Ke

Nordea Markets, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Stefan Knutsson

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO



So dear all, a warm welcome to this year-end report presentation from Afry. My name is Jonas