Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Bo Sandstrom
Afry AB - CFO
* Ebba Vassallo
Afry AB - Head of IR
* Jonas Gustavsson
Afry AB - President & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Dan Johansson
SEB, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
* Fredrik Lithell
Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Johan SundÃ©n
Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Johan Dahl
Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst
* Raymond Ke
Nordea Markets, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Stefan Knutsson
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO
So dear all, a warm welcome to this year-end report presentation from Afry. My name is Jonas
Q4 2022 Afry AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...