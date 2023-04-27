Q1 2023 Afry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO



So dear all, a warm welcome to this quarter 1 presentation from Afry. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO at Afry. I will do the presentation together with Bo Sandstrom, our CFO. And we will, of course, have time for asking questions in end of the presentation. So again, a warm welcome.



So let's jump into the report, as you have probably seen. The overall headline is that we started up the year in a good way or a strong way. The growth for Afry in the quarter was 22%, so strong growth, ending up on net sales of SEK 6.9 billion, obviously, the highest number we have had in Afry. And what is also positive is that adjusted organic growth ended up at close to -- or 16%, 15.9%. So it's been a very strong quarter again when we come on the growth side.



EBITA. The EBITA margin was 10%, and this was a clear step up in all divisions, as you will see later on. But we were, of course, helped with a strong calendar effect in the quarter. The EBITA in absolute terms, SEK 689 million, of course, then getting a strong top line and also even improving the