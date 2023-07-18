Q2 2023 Afry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO



So dear all, a warm welcome to this Quarter 2 Presentation from Afry. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, the CEO of Afry. And I will do part of the presentation. And joining me will, of course, Bo Sandstrom, our CFO.



So again, welcome to this presentation. So starting up now with a summary of the quarter. And as the headline is saying, we had strong organic growth in a quite mixed market.



Net sales ended up at SEK 6.8 billion. And we continue to see strong demand in the Energy and Industrial segments. But what we saw also in the quarter, we saw for us a clear slowdown in the Real Estate segment. And of course, the Real Estate segment had been a segment with uncertainty, but for Afry, we saw a clear slowdown in the quarter.



Total growth of 15% and also strong adjusted organic growth of 10.8%. The order stock continued to be on a high level, and we will talk a bit more about that. So in general, good and strong order stock. But the result then was clearly impacted by lower utilization and also the negative calendar effect.



And