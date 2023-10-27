Q3 2023 Afry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President & CEO



Dear all, a warm welcome to this quarter 3 presentation from Afry. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of Afry. And I will as always start off with some summarizing slide and then it will be followed by Bo Sandstrom, our CFO, who will take you through the financials, and then we will have the Q&A.



So let's start up with a summarizing slide as we have in the headline. For us, it's been a quarter with strong growth, but also a challenging quarter. Sales came in at SEK 6 billion, and we see the market is mixed. We have sectors doing very well and strong like Energy sector. And then we have some more volatility and mix in other segments. I will get back to that on the next slide.



Growth was strong in the quarter, and we have a solid order stock. However, we can now see that sequentially, both the order stock growth sales growth are a bit lower. And again, we will show you some graphs on that. The result was lower than we hope for. And of course, this is not a level that we want to be or what we expect us to be. And the result was impacted by,