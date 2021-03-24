Mar 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Christian Bertermann
Auto1 Group Se - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board
* Markus Boser
Auto1 Group Se - CFO & Member of Management Board
* Philip Reicherstorfer
=====================
Philip Reicherstorfer -
Good afternoon, and good morning to American friends. I'm Philip Reicherstorfer, Investor Relations at AUTO1. And welcome to our inaugural earnings release and presentation about 6 weeks after our IPO.
Now today, we will present the Q4 and full year 2020 financials and our official guidance. But before, Christian Bertermann, our CEO and Co-Founder, is going to give us a quick operational update, followed by Markus Boser, our CFO, who's going to discuss financials and guidance.
(Operator Instructions)
And with that, over to Christian, our Co-Founder and CEO.
Christian Bertermann - Auto1 Group Se - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board
Q4 2020 AUTO1 Group SE Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...