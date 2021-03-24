Q4 2020 AUTO1 Group SE Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Christian Bertermann

Auto1 Group Se - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board

* Markus Boser

Auto1 Group Se - CFO & Member of Management Board

* Philip Reicherstorfer



=====================

Philip Reicherstorfer -



Good afternoon, and good morning to American friends. I'm Philip Reicherstorfer, Investor Relations at AUTO1. And welcome to our inaugural earnings release and presentation about 6 weeks after our IPO.



Now today, we will present the Q4 and full year 2020 financials and our official guidance. But before, Christian Bertermann, our CEO and Co-Founder, is going to give us a quick operational update, followed by Markus Boser, our CFO, who's going to discuss financials and guidance.



(Operator Instructions)



And with that, over to Christian, our Co-Founder and CEO.



Christian Bertermann - Auto1 Group Se - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board