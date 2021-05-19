Q1 2021 AUTO1 Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Philip Reicherstorfer - AUTO1 Group SE - Director Corporate Finance



Hello, I'm Philip Reicherstorfer, Director Corporate Finance at AUTO1 and looking after Investor Relations. Welcome today to our presentations for the results for the first quarter of 2021. We are joined today by Christian Bertermann, our CEO and Co-Founder; as well as Markus Boser, our CFO.



Before we start, may I remind you of the disclaimer at the front of the presentation today regarding forward-looking statements. Also, as you know, we will take questions after the presentation. To ask a presentation, please use the chat function in the webcast, the button with a question mark on the left of the screen. And then once you have your questions in, we will sort them at the end of the presentation and go through the questions. And with that, over to Christian.



Christian Bertermann - AUTO1 Group SE - CEO & Co-Founder



Yeah. Hi, everyone, and welcome to this earnings call. I wanted to start by giving you a strategic update on all of our business units and then hand over to Markus for